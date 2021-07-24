Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Omeros by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

