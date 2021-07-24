Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 47.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

