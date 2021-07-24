ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONEOK is well poised to benefit from improving volumes in its pipelines and fee-based commitments as production volumes gradually return to normal levels. The company’s expansion efforts are expected to cement its position in the high-production region and aid its future earnings. Moreover, ONEOK Partners’ acquisition gives it a distinct competitive edge. Also, its organic efforts are likely to enhance its operational efficiency. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the utility’s activities are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of bearing steep expenses to maintain necessary land use. There is also a seasonality risk involved in its businesses.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.53.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

