Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $381.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $381.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.