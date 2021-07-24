Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

