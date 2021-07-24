Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.49.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.