Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09.

