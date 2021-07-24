Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 983 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $260.61 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

