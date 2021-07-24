ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $902.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 479,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 431,112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

