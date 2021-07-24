ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 11.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth about $3,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

