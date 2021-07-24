Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $303,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

