Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.49 $6.38 billion $19.55 27.23 Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 18 0 2.95 Owlet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $542.26, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Owlet.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Owlet on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

