Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

