PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

