PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,603 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 0.9% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of PagSeguro Digital worth $41,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $58.18. 1,093,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,749. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

