Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $3.44 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of SLM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

