Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,098 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $655.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $685.98.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

