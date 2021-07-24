Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

