Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

PAYX stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. 1,271,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,177. Paychex has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.