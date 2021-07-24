Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares worth $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.55. 4,149,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

