Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lowered by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises about 4.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Perrigo worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 846,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

