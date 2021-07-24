Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $197.03 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00017791 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $197.03 million and $602,563.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Persistence Coin Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 110,234,571 coins and its circulating supply is 32,360,057 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

