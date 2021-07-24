Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,813 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.62. 68,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

