Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. First Merchants accounts for approximately 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,822. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

