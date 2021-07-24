Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $86.35. 95,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

