Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 38,575 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,575 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $11,094,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 352,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,715. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

