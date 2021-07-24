Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 5,146 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.28% of Avanos Medical worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $34.75. 158,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.