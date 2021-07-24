Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Hits $803.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $803.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,058.66 or 1.00037479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.01198827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00373471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00410387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00051583 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,629,750 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

