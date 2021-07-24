Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $824.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Photronics by 167.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 582.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1,994.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.