PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $635,563.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.21 or 0.00855669 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,741,883 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.