Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.83 million, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

