Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

