Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.23. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

