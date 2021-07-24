Piper Sandler Weighs in on Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.30 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

VRTS opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.79. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $129.35 and a 12 month high of $300.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

