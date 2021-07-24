Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.84. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 60,714 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.43 million and a PE ratio of -19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.58.

In other news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$49,035.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at C$38,419.87. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,950. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062 in the last ninety days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

