Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.84. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 60,714 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.43 million and a PE ratio of -19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.58.

In other news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$49,035.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at C$38,419.87. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,950. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062 in the last ninety days.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

