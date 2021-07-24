Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

