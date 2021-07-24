Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.29 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.
NASDAQ PLXS opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32.
In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
