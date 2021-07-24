PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

