Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.88 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $11.90 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

