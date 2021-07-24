Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,296,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 931,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,695,000 after acquiring an additional 479,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.97 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

