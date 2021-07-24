Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.59 Million Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,411 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.