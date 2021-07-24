Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,913,576 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,913,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

