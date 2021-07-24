Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $462.37 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

