Portion (PRT) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Portion has a market cap of $2.92 million and $15,456.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00861484 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.