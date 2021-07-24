PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $61,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $162.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

