PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,501.30 ($19.61). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,472 ($19.23), with a volume of 4,478 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £626.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,652.92.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

