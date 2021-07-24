PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.10.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.66%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

