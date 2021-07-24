Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PD. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.04.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.