Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

PD stock opened at C$41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.04. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

