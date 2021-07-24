Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

NYSE:PVG opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 140.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 242,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.