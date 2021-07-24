Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.02% of Eagle Materials worth $57,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.79. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

